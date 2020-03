CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Robert C. Byrd boys didn’t play their best game Tuesday night.

But they played well enough to keep their lengthy win streak alive, and advance to the sectional title game.

Robert C. Byrd was led by it’s normal cast — 16 points from Bryson Lucus, and 15 points apiece from Khori Miles and Gavin Kennedy.

RCB won comfortably, 69-45, advancing to to the sectional title game, where it will face Bridgeport for the third time this year.