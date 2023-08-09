Clarksburg, W.Va.—Robert C. Byrd fell short of making the playoffs last year, but now that they are under a new head coach, Austin Scott, they are looking to turn that around.

For the Eagles, a new head coach also comes with fairly young players, but RCB does not seem to be concerned about that. Rylan Rock is taking the reigns as the new quarterback after spending his last seasons as a wide receiver, and this is a roll he has transitioned into smoothly.

On the defensive side of the ball they do not lack experience as they have several returners and their previous defensive coordinator is now the head coach.

Robert C. Byrd plans to use not making the playoffs last season as a motivating factor this season.