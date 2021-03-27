Robert C. Byrd girls beat Liberty for second time in as many days

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Liberty and Robert C. Byrd girls basketball teams squared off Saturday afternoon for the second time in as many days.

Friday night, RCB pulled out a comeback victory in the fourth quarter.

Saturday’s contest wasn’t as close.

A one-point first quarter lead, ballooned to ten in the second quarter, and it didn’t get much closer after that.

Robert C. Byrd ran away with this game, led by Victoria Sturm’s game-high 22 points, while picking up an easy 55-29 victory.

Liberty was led by Gracie Dodd’s 14 points, including a buzzer-beating three-pointer to end the first half.