CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The high school state swim meet kicks off on Thursday and the Robert C. Byrd swim team is ready to compete after a strong showing in a tough regional competition.

RCB’s Jacob Howe stood out in the region three championships, collecting wins in the 500 freestyle and 100 freestyle as well as helping two relay teams to a state meet appearance.

Howe has been progressing throughout the season and hopes to reach his peak at states.



“In Big 10’s I lost the 50 free and I won at regionals. I don’t know, I think I just had a better start. I was more mentally prepared for it the second time around. I just hope to put down best times for whatever I go in,” Jacob Howe said.

The relay team of Howe, Jackson Howe, Adam Fubio and Kaden Meighen are set to compete in the 200 and 400 freestyle relay events at states. The team posted its best times in the races at regionals and looks to carry on the momentum to Morgantown.





“It’s more of a team sport when it comes to the relay so when we’re all talking to each other, we have little rituals that we do for our race and it’s a lot of fun. I think we’re tired of being the underdog so we’re ready to shine,” Jackson Howe said.



“We’re very used to sharing what we’re thinking at the time. We’re not very closeted people. So we just say whatever we’re feeling to each other to get on the same page- go fast! As if we don’t know it already. We’ve definitely been trying as many different possibilities that we can, switching everything around, seeing who can go first, what gain we can get from every different position,” Fubio said.



“We all are usually on the same page anyway but we usually just sit there, we may fist bump, we don’t really talk much but if we do it’s normally just telling each other jokes just to calm each other down. Cause we all know we’re going to go fast,” Meighen said.

RCB sophomore Josiah Corley is competing at the state meet for the first time ever after qualifying in the 100 butterfly. Corley is excited to experience the atmosphere at states.



“Honestly it feels great to be there. Just to be able to be there with all of the people that went last year and being able to just get in there is a fun experience that I can’t wait to have,” Corley said.

Annalise Gentilozzi is states bound after she repeated as regional champ in the 500 freestyle and qualified in the 200 freestyle as well.

She looks to go out with a bang in her senior swim season.



“ou have to consistently hold your splits in the 500. The 200 is more of going out fast and then trying to hold on. But the 500 is definitely keeping your splits, keeping your 100 splits. This is my fourth and final year going so I’ve been a lot and I’m just hoping to put up a good show for my last year,” Gentilozzi said.

The state meet starts on Thursday with the championships swam on Friday at the Mylan Aquatic Center.

