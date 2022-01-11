Robert C. Byrd standout running back Jeremiah King announces commitment to Glenville State

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd star running back, Jeremiah King, announced his commitment to play football at Glenville State College via Twitter on Tuesday.

King left quite the mark on the high school football scene in West Virginia during his time at RCB.

King became the Harrison County All-Time leading rusher this past season where he helped lead Robert C. Byrd to the quarterfinal round of the playoffs.

The running back rushed for over 6,700 career yards and landed a spot on the first team All-State list to round out his senior season.

King put out a graphic on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that solidified his commitment to the Pioneers football program.