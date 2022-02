WESTON, W.Va. - The Lewis County High School journalism class hosted an event called ‘PASS on Underage Drinking’ Thursday with several events at school and after school.

Students in the class made a video showing a football being passed with words of encouragement to fellow students to abstain from drinking alcohol. The ‘PASS on Underage Drinking’ public service announcement campaign originally started in 2016 when a teacher’s nephew, Kurt Myers, died of alcohol poisoning several years ago.