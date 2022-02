SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd picked up a road win, 66-39, over Lincoln on Friday night recording the season sweep over the Cougars.

RCB and Lincoln were tied up at eight after the first quarter.

The Eagles used a big second quarter to build a comfortable lead by outscoring Lincoln 18-4 for the lead they never lost.

Jeremiah King led Byrd with 15 points, Quinten Cooley finished with 12 and Brayden Thomason and Charles Hawkins each scored 10 points.