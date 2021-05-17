Robert C. Byrd’s Blake Meighen signs with Davis & Elkins Basketball program

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd’s Blake Meighen signed to continue his basketball career at Davis and Elkins College.

Meighen has been apart of a very successful Byrd basketball program in his four year high school campaign.

Most recently, Meighen helped lead RCB to a sectional and regional title and a trip to the state tournament in Charleston.

Meighen also was apart of the squad that made a state semifinal appearance in 2019 and the 28-game win streak under the Bill Bennett era at Byrd.

Meighen said he’s excited to continue playing basketball collegiately and touched on what he will bring from RCB to D&E.



“Defense is the biggest thing he’s taught us and I think that is the biggest advantage I have against anybody going there is just the way to defend and the way to play motion offense. When I went there, I liked the coach, it was a good fit academically. Coach Mondragon was honest with me, told me what I needed to do, he was truthful about when he thought I was going to play, how I was going to play,” Meighen said.

Meighen also was a big part of the RCB soccer program, leading Byrd to a sectional title in his senior season.

Meighen plans to obtain a business degree while playing basketball with the Senators.