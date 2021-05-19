Robert C. Byrd’s Bryson Lucas signs with Cal-U Men’s Basketball program

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd’s standout basketball player Bryson Lucas signed to continue his career with the California University of Pennsylvania Men’s Basketball program.

Lucas, who might be most known for his stylish dunks in games, is a first team All-State selection and won the Big 10 Conference Player of the Year last season.

Lucas led the Flying Eagles to a Sectional and Regional Title this past season and was apart of Byrd’s historic 28 game win streak.

He averaged a double-double with 17.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game this season for the Eagles.

Lucas is excited to take his talents to Pennsylvania and knows he is in good hands with CAL-U’s head coach, Coach Sancomb.

“I took a visit up there recently and I fell in love with the campus, their campus is really nice. Their program is up and coming. We’re going to be good the following years. Coach Sancomb, he reminds me a lot of coach B, so I couldn’t miss that opportunity to keep going and following my dreams with somebody I know who can put me into the right position,” Lucas said.

Lucas thanks all of his coaches at Byrd for contributing in forming him into the player he is today.

“It’s been a great time, my four years here at Byrd. I came in as a freshman like 5’11 and 140 pounds and I left here 6’6 and about 190. My journey through here has been great. Coach B is a great coach, Coach Lucas is a great coach, I can’t say enough about those people. Coach Meeks, coach Childers, everyone who has helped me along the way in my high school years, I appreciate them and I’m very blessed to have them on my side, Lucas said.

He said at CAL-U he will be playing a different position than he’s been used to playing for the past four years, but he’s up for the challenge.

“They want me to get better in every aspect of my game. I’ve been playing the five ever since I got to high school and now I have to transition to the two or three and I’m very much capable of doing so I’ll be working on my guard skills over the next few years,” Lucas said.



Lucas, originally from out of state, is ready to move to a new area in California, PA.



“I’ve always wanted to explore a new environment. I’m not originally from West Virginia, I’m from Virginia so I wanted to get out of this state and go explore a new variety of places and California, PA is just that place,” Lucas said.

Lucas plans to study business administration while playing basketball with the Vulcans.