Robert C. Byrd’s Childers returns to sports for the first time since 2020 after season-ending injury

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd’s Avery Childers established her athletic career early with the Flying Eagles. The three-sport athlete had a standout freshman basketball season and had an even better sophomore volleyball season where she landed a spot on the Second Team All-State list.

Unfortunately, her sophomore sporting campaign was quickly halted after Childers suffered through a season ending injury.

It started when Childers first dislocated her shoulder with her club volleyball team in 2020.

“I dove for a ball and I dislocated my shoulder. First we just thought it was a labrum tear so my doctor said just keep playing, the dislocations won’t change anything,” Childers said.

After Childers’ seventh dislocation, it was time for surgery.

“It was completely out and I had consitridation to put it back in so they said it’s probably your last one. At first they thought it was just a labrum tear but it was actually a rotator cuff, labrum tear and I had loosened ligaments and I had to get bone fragments removed from the dislocations. So it was a big surgery and it was definitely needed,” Childers said.

That surgery sidelined her through her sophomore basketball and softball seasons.

“I haven’t got to play softball since eighth grade. Because of Covid I didn’t get to play my freshman year. I think basketball was the biggest thing for me because we just got Victoria and Jaden [Sturm] coming in and I was really excited to play with Victoria but that obviously didn’t get to happen,” Childers said.

But Childers is back. After being recently cleared, she’s slowly returning to sports for the first time in a long time.

“It feels really good. I missed it a lot and this is my first sport back and I just got cleared about two weeks ago. It’s different, I feel we have a good atmosphere and everything is going really well,” Childers said.

Childers and the Robert C. Byrd volleyball team look to return to the state tournament, as they’ve done in recent years. The Eagles and Childers’ first game of the season is against Philip Barbour on August 31.