CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd High School’s Fran Alvaro signed to continue her softball career at Alderson Broaddus University.

Alvaro visited the campus and was drawn to all the school and softball program had to offer.

Alvaro signed with Alderson Broaddus softball

“I went down there for a camp and I toured afterwards. The girls and the coaching staff took me on the tour and they welcomed me from the beginning. It was such a family atmosphere with the small campus and I just loved everything about it,” Alvaro said.

The senior terrorized batters in the circle during her time playing for the Flying Eagles. This past season, Alvaro struck out 267 batters with a 1.83 ERA.

Alvaro also shined in the batters’ box, driving in 17 runs and hitting eight doubles.

When asked what she’s learned from playing softball at RCB, Alvaro said everything.

“I am so blessed to have had the opportunity to come to Byrd and have the career that I had. I learned a lot from Mary and everything so just everything from the program honestly,” Alvaro said.