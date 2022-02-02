Robert C. Byrd’s Jeremiah King signs with Glenville State football

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd’s Jeremiah King made it official on Wednesday on National Signing Day.

The Eagles star is Mountain East Conference bound as King singed with the Glenville State football program.

King, Harrison County’s all-time leading rusher, ran for well over 6,000 yards and 22 touchdowns this season to lead Byrd to the quarterfinal round in the playoffs.

King has enjoyed his time putting Clarksburg, West Virginia on the map with his lengthy, jaw-dropping runs to the end zone and now the first team all-state running back will run the ball for the Pioneers.

A big selling point for Glenville State was the commitment to King.

“They’ve been pursuing me ever since freshman year. They’ve always kept in contact, always came to the school, made sure my grades were good, just asked how I was doing. Through that whole process it showed me that they truly cared and wanted me down there and put all that time in to come up here and check on me and all of that,” King said.

The sky is the limit for the new records King can break playing with “Pioneers” on his jersey.