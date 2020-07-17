Robert C. Byrd’s Josh Gorrell joins the 12 SportsZone Special: “A Season of Uncertainty”

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – As part of our 12 SportsZone Special: “A Season of Uncertainty”, our Ryan Decker sat down with Robert C. Byrd football head coach, Josh Gorrell.

They spoke about RCB’s decision to not participate in the Phase 1 workouts, and how the following two phases have gone for the Flying Eagles.

They also spoke about the WVSSAC’s new rules, requirements and recommendations for this upcoming football season.

On the topic of the Phase 1-3 workouts that teams have been participating in over much of the last month, Gorrell had this to say.

“I’m very please overall with the way the staff and the kids have come in and follow the guidelines, follow the plans the we had set out. As far as them coming in and giving 100 percent, they have. They’ve paid attention to what we want to do,” he said. “They’ve worked extremely hard. Very, very please with the leadership that we’ve had and how hard they’ve worked. They have followed the guidelines. We’re making sure that we’re doing the right things, in and out of the building, both. Masks in the buildings. Overall I couldn’t be happier with where we are. So, as far as I’m concerned, the first two weeks have been a success for us.”

When asked about the new requirements, Gorrell had this to say.

“I think right now everyone’s just trying to figure out where we go, what do we do, how do we get through this? The more time with the timeouts, not going into the locker room at halftime, the no hand shakes, doing things that you’re supposed to be doing,” said Gorrell. “It’s hard for me, and it’s hard for the staff to understand exactly where we’re going and what we’re doing. And I’m not alone in this. I’ve talked to a lot of coaches around, and had some very indepth conversations with a lot of guys. And we’re all just trying to figure it out. The WVSSAC as well. Some things may work, some things may not, we don’t know.”

We aired a portion of his interview on Wednesday, and also had this to say about one recommendation in particular.

“It’s hard for me to be able to tell a kid, he you can practice all week but we may not be able to take you on an away game. I don’t think that’s fair. I don’t know how you tell a kid to come out to represent a school, be prepared, do the things you need to do to be on the field, and then we’re traveling and going away, and might not want to take that kid because he’s not participating. Well, he’s on the team.” Robert C. Byrd football head coach, Josh Gorrell

As of Thursday, we are seven weeks out from the start of the regular season.

So we asked Gorrell about his optimism of playing this season.

“The competitor in me obviously wants to play. How do we do that safely? That’s tough. There’s no one that wants to be out there playing ball more than me. Truthfully, honestly, it’s why I still coach, because I just want to be competing – I want to be around the guys. I love that aspect of it. So, it’s a fine line right now. To so I know what we’re going to do in six or seven weeks, I don’t. I don’t think any of us do. We just go day by day. Obviously with the numbers increasing and the things that are going on right now, that’s probably not good. That’s not a great sign. But all’s we can do is show up each day. That’s what I tell the kids – be prepared, do our job. And someone will make that decision for us. And we’ll follow it and go with it, whatever it is,” he said.

