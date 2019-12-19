Days
Robert C. Byrd’s Kiersten Kniceley-King signs with Glenville State women’s soccer

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Kiersten Kniceley-King signed with the Glenville State Pioneers Thursday to continue her soccer career.

The Robert C. Byrd senior goalie is a two-time state champion.

Kniceley-King says that previously knowing the coach factored into her decision.

“The coach for Glenville was the younger coach from my travel team and I just knew him personally,” Kniceley-King said. “I just sent in my application and it said ‘Do you play any sports?’ and I just put soccer. Then he reached out to me and asked me if I wanted to play.”

