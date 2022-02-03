Robert C. Byrd’s Luke Robinson set to run at Wesleyan

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd’s Luke Robinson signed to continue his running career at West Virginia Wesleyan College.

Robinson will run both cross country and track and field with the Bobcats.

He is most proud of his two state cross country tournament appearances.

Running collegiately was something Robinson has set out to do and he’s achieved it. There was a lot to like about WVWC for Robinson.

“I chose Wesleyan because when I was a freshman a lot of the seniors were going into Wesleyan and I kind of wanted to follow their footsteps and then I actually did follow in their footsteps. For one thing, it’s really close to where I live and I just think the running program is pretty good,” Robinson said.

 

