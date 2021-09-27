Robert C. Byrd’s Nathaniel Junkins voted Week 5 Catch of the Week winner

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd wideout, Nathaniel Junkins, won the tightest Salem Catch of the Week competition that we’ve had this year.

Junkins, entered in the poll thanks to his leaping grab over multiple Bridgeport defenders on Friday night, received 38.6 percent of the votes that came in over the weekend.

That 38.6 percent edged out a pair of other catches, as all three got roughly 30 percent or more of the vote.

Junkins is now entered into the Catch of the Year bracket, which will begin at the end of the regular season.