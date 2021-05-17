Robert C. Byrd’s Patrick Fubio inks with Fairmont State swimming

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd’s Patrick Fubio signed to continue his swimming career at Fairmont State University.

Fubio’s senior swim season with RCB can be summed up by two words, “breaking records,” Fubio broke four individual school records in the 200 IM, 500 Freestyle, 100 Backstroke, and the 100 breaststroke. Then he broke two more records with his relay team at the state swim meet.

He also helped lead Robert C. Byrd to a boys team regional title this season.

Fubio joins his older brother, Nathan, on the Falcons swim team and said he can’t wait to break even more records at the college ranks.

“Coming in I knew I wanted to put my name on the record board so to be able to do that four times and then get other people, like my teammates, on there for relays, it’s a big accomplishment and I think it means a lot to them and me. My brother has talked about already putting me on relays and breaking records with him up there which will be fun,” Fubio said.

Fubio’s records show he’s a very versatile swimmer and he said he hopes to compete in various events at Fairmont State.





