Robert Shields on basketball, baseball seasons overlapping this year

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – With the high school athletics re-start on the horizon, we’re already looking ahead to a jam-packed winter and spring.

The current schedule for high school winter and spring sports was released by the WVSSAC last week, and, due to the pandemic pushing back the start of winter sports, there will be some overlap between the end of wrestling, swimming and basketball, and the start of spring sports like baseball, softball and track & field.

That will not only affect athletes who play multiple sports throughout the school year, but select coaches who coach in both seasons, as well.

That includes Bridgeport baseball manager, and Robert C. Byrd girls basketball head coach, Robert Shields.

“That would be just like it was when I was the head coach at South Harrison in basketball,” said Shields. “I would have the ability to let, maybe the boys are going first at RCB, and I could have baseball and then go over to girls (practice). That’s about the way I would do it before and nothing’s really changed.”

Shields also said that potential scheduling conflicts would really only become an issue in April, when the basketball playoffs and the start of the baseball regular season would overlap.

However, even that shouldn’t be much of an issue for Shields, specifically.

Bridgeport’s baseball team traditionally schedules most of its games late in the season, a strategy that has worked to great success during Shields’ tenure.

The Indians have won each of the last six Double-A state championships, but will now be playing in Class Triple-A.

Meanwhile, Shields’ other team — the Robert C. Byrd girls basketball team — is coming off a 5-18 season, with one of those wins coming in the sectional round of the playoffs.

Shields was an assistant coach with RCB last season, and as he mentioned, is no stranger to coaching basketball on top of his baseball coaching duties.