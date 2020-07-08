Robert Shields tabbed next RCB girls hoops head coach

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Coaching news tonight out of Harrison County, on Tuesday, as eight-time champion on the baseball diamond, Robert Shields, is now set to be the next head coach of the Robert C. Byrd girls basketball team.

Shields was the Eagles assistant coach last year under now-former head coach John Griffin.

Shields has been a basketball head coach before, in fact has been coaching basketball off and on since 1985.

Shield’s success on the diamond is what he’s best known for, with 855 wins and eight total titles, including six straight, but he’s now once again the head coach on the basketball court, and at his baseball school’s rival, no less, with RCB.

We’re going to have more from Shields on Wednesday.