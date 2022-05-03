SHINNSTON, W.Va. – There was some WVSSAC sectional softball action in Shinnston as Lincoln hosted Liberty on Tuesday evening.

It was a big day for Emily Robey, as she drove one in, making it 3-0 Lincoln at the bottom of the third inning.

The Cougars got another in the inning as Alexis Williams beat the throw home on the fielder’s choice.

Bottom of the fourth inning, two on and one out for Lincoln, Lincoln’s Haley Younkins got the swinging strike three. Liberty’s Emma Kyle came up firing and picks the runner off at first for the inning-ending double play.

The play gives a momentum boost for the Mountaineers that continued into the fifth inning.

The pitch got away from the catcher, and Makiah Ford scores to get Liberty on the board, 4-1.

The rally continued in the sixth inning as Charlee Johnson grounded one to first, Riley Pearlman scored from third, and the Cougars then led by two.

With two down, Liberty got creative.

Lincoln attempted the pick off to third, and Kyle broke for home. She slid under the tag, and the lead was down to one.

In the end, it was Robey coming up clutch.

With the bases loaded in the bottom of the inning, Robey cleared them with a line drive to center, and that gave Lincoln a four-run lead.

Liberty would not relinquish behind a complete game from Delaney Haller, and the Cougars advance, 7-3.