Robey inks with Pioneers

Clarksburg, W.Va. – Brock Robey signed to play football at Glenville State College on Wednesday afternoon.

Robey was a second team all-state offensive lineman for the RCB Eagles in 2019.

Robey is not a only a leader on the gridiron but also a leader for the Eagle track and field team.

The coaching staff at Glenville State were a big reason Robey chose the pioneers.

“They have been there for me every step of the way,” said Robey. “Coach Kellar and Coach Trickett, they were always recruiting me and have been treating me like gold the entire process”

Robey will be playing on the offensive line for the Pioneers in the fall.