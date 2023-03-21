MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WBOY) – Beth Robinson stepped to the plate with the winning run in scoring position and a tie game against University and delivered a walk-off double into the right-center field gap to give Morgantown a 7-5 win over the Hawks.

After erasing a 4-2 deficit in the sixth inning with an Emily Peterson run-scoring double and an Abigail Harki single that plated Peterson, the Mohigans conceded the lead back to University in the top of the seventh.

Ashlyn Weaver hit a would-be double play ball to second base but the relay throw to first made its way into foul territory as the go-ahead run crossed the plate.

In their final trip to the plate, the Mohigans went to work quickly with Kira Smith and Micah Wilson drawing walks to lead off the bottom of the seventh.

Anne Robinson followed with a single that brought Grace Robinson to the plate with the bases loaded.

She lifted a high fly ball into center field that was caught near the fence, allowing pinch runner Adalyn Brown to tag up and score from third.

The play also allowed the runners at first and second to advance so when Beth Robinson launched the ball to the right field fence, there was no question if the winning run would come in to score.

Her clutch hit proved to be the difference in a hard-fought Mohigan victory.