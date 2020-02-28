Rockwell and Williams combine for 30 to win sectional title

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – The Lincoln Cougars host the double-A, Region II Section I final as they hosted the Bridgeport Indians.

Cougs came off the tip hot with an 11-0 run, holding the Indians to no score for the first five minutes of the game.

Gabby Reep breaks Bridgeport’s silence in the first quarter but the Indians trailed 11-5 into the second quarter.

Lincoln went on to lead by eight at the halftime break.

Second half, the Indians cut the lead to as much as three points as Paige Humble buried a three off the inbounds.

Allison Rockwell had a big third quarter for Lincoln as she scored eight of their 10 points in the third and finished with 18 overall to lead the Cougs.

Lincoln never loses the lead and wen ton to win the sectional title 39-27, the final score.

The Cougars will now host the loser of the Region II, Section II game between Braxton County and Lewis County next week in the Regional round.

Bridgeport will go on to face the winner of that game.