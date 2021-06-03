Rodgers’ walk off keeps Fighting Irish alive in Sectional play

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The luck of the Irish came into play at Frank Loria Memorial Field on Thursday night as Anthony Rodgers’ walk off single allowed Notre Dame to stay alive in the sectional tournament.

Trinity didn’t go down easy, though. After two innings the Warriors had a one point lead.

Then in the bottom of the third inning, the Irish made a move as Noah Mazzie supplied an RBI single to score a runner and tie the game up 6-6.

But the Warriors answered in the top of the fourth as Zach Murray’s hit was enough to advance a runner home and Trinity regained the lead 7-6.

The Irish would tie it up again which led the game to be knotted up into the bottom of the seventh.

That’s when Anthony Rodgers, with two outs and two strikes, launched an RBI single to left center field and the Irish win walk off style 8-7.

“Had to be a leader, I’m a junior leader. Had to come in there, knew it was my time to hit the ball, had confidence, had two guys on and they needed me. We have to advance, have to play hard, we have to win. That’s all I care about,”