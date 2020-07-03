Rodney Tenney on Webster County’s Phase 2 workouts

UPPERGLADE, W.Va. – Webster County High School’s football team, like many football teams from around the state, has also taking part in the WVSSAC’s Phase 2 workouts over the past two weeks.

The highlanders didn’t have the season they were hoping for in 2019, going just 4-6, and also didn’t have players participate in the Phase 1 workouts, according to head coach Rodney Tenney.

He did say, though, that they’ve had 10 or so players weight lifting and conditioning during Phase 2.

And Tenney is starting to like how the workouts have been laid out on the calendar.

“This is a little later than when we would typically have our three-week period, but I think it’s going to provide more continuity. I kind of like being at this time,” he said.

Conditioning has been the big emphasis for the Highlanders over the last two weeks, with Tenney saying he could tell some of his players haven’t been as active as they would normally be during the shutdown.

But accomplishments in the weight room or on the field still have to be met with reminders of the current social distancing guidelines.

“(When) somebody does a higher weight than they’ve done, or some kind of accomplishment, they get excited and want to share. We have to remind them, stay six feet away.”

Tenney also said that one of his players set up strength training equipment at his house that he and another player have been using over the past few months to stay in shape.

“He’s already a two-year starter for us. And we expect really big things of him this year,” Tenney said.

The three-week training period that happens every summer begins on Monday for most counties in the state.