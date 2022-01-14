Rogers nets 25 points, (7) Bees control Eagles

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – In the opening game of the sixth annual East Fairmont Classic high school basketball tournament, the host took care of business against Braxton County.

The Bees got off to a hot start picking up a 15 point lead off the bat in the first quarter.

East Fairmont held Braxton County to just nine points in the first half.

The Bees continued the scoring and picked up a 65-30 win. Kenly Rogers led the Bees with 25 points, Halie Lambert added 10 points.

The seventh ranked East crew is now 7-2 on the season.