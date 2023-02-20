ELKINS, W.Va (WBOY) – Davis and Elkins point guard Sam Rolle IV was named the Mountain East Conference Player of the Week on Monday thanks to his performances in a pair of wins last week.

On the road at Glenville State, Rolle tallied 20 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and two steals while hitting the game-winning three-pointer with four seconds left in the game.

In a home victory over Concord on Saturday, the Riviera Beach, FL native poured in 22 points while dishing out eight assists and swiping three steals on the way to defeating the Mountain Lions.

With Saturday’s win, Rolle and the Senators have tallied the most wins in Davis and Elkins men’s basketball history since the 1958-59 season with 16.