Romano set to play football and baseball at Glenville State

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Many athletes must leave their athletic career in high school, but one local athlete is set to play both of his sports collegiately.

Former Notre Dame and Bridgeport’s Sam Romano signed to continue his football and baseball career at Glenville State.

Romano ended his high school football career the way every athlete dreams of. He helped lead the Indians to Wheeling Island Stadium this past season and finished as a Class Double-A State Champion.

On the diamond, Romano spent his first three baseball seasons playing for Notre Dame High School before transferring to Bridgeport in the fall.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he wasn’t able to play his senior baseball season with the six-time state champions, the Bridgeport Indians, but now he’ll get to play both sports at Glenville.

“It was a little bit of a crazy decision on my part but I just couldn’t give either of them up. I’ll make that decision further down the road whether I keep playing two or not but for now I want to

try to in college. A few schools were just football, a few schools were just baseball but Glenville was both so that helped my decision a lot,” Romano said.

Romano will be at the wide receiver spot for Mike Kellar this fall and on the diamond he most likley will be in the outfield or on the pitcher’s mound.