Route 33 rivalries interrupted by COVID-19, ending extended streaks of playing consecutively

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The COVID-19 pandemic has interrupted two of the state’s longest running rivalries in high school football.

Every season for the last 96 years, football teams from Buckhannon-Upshur and Elkins high schools have faced off on the gridiron in a game that’s come to be known as the “Route 33 Rivalry.”

The rivalry dates all the way back to 1923, and according to Elkins High School Football historians, that makes it the second-longest running, regularly played game between two schools in the state.

But that game won’t be played this year due to Upshur County showing as Orange on this week’s school re-entry map by the state Department of Education.

I spoke with Buccaneer head coach, Duane Stockle, Monday about this storied rivalry.

“It’s just very sad and disappointing state of affairs that a great rivalry like this doesn’t get to keep going,” said Stoeckle. “I’ve got great respect for both Coach Hotts. Greg Hott and Evan Hott. They do a great job. They both bleed black and orange, just like we bleed blue and white here at Buckhannon. So much emotion goes into that game, as you know, and it’s just disappointing we’re not going to get to play this year.”

The other rivalry that also ends this year involves the Buccaneers, as well.

For the last 100 years, Buckhannon-Upshur and the high school located in Weston have played one another at least once each season. It used to be the Bucs versus Weston High, and since 1966, it’s been BUHS against the Minutemen of Lewis County High School.

But COVID-19 won’t allow the “Battle for the Pick” to happen this year either.

“I think it was 100 years consecutively, and 109 total in our history,” Stoeckle said. “It’s just so disappointing. Again, that’s what high school football is all about. For our community and for Lewis County, as well as Elkins. We’re really sad and disappointed we don’t get to play those teams this year, just a great rivalry.”

Stoeckle also said that next year when things, hopefully, get back to normal, these games will mean even more to these schools and programs.

The final week of the high school football season kicks off here, locally, Tuesday.

Buckhannon-Upshur is unable to play, while Lewis County travels to Grafton.