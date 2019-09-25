Route 50 Rivalry Preview: Haught, Burnside give keys to Thursday’s showdown

The Route 50 Rivalry gains new heights Thursday in West Union, when (3) Doddridge County hosts (2) Ritchie County in a battle of unbeaten teams.

The rivalry has been one sided in recent history, but both teams come into this week’s match-up on nearly equal footing.

Ritchie County is coming off a dominating 32-2 victory over St. Mary’s last week, while the Bulldogs are well rested after being on bye a week ago.

Rebels head coach Rick Haught believes Thursday’s battle could be high scoring, noting the Bulldogs weapons.

“Doddridge has such an explosive offense with their two marquee players, and then they’ve got some nice people around them up front and other skill people that really make them work, and poses problems for defenses,” Haught said.

Meanwhile, Burnside says it could come down to who better protects the football.

“Always the turnover battle plays a big part of big ball games. And I think just being stingy, not turning it over, no stupid penalties, those kinds of things will have a big impact on the game.”

Kickoff of the Route 50 Rivalry is set for 7 o’clock Thursday at Cline Stansberry Stadium.

We’ll be there live prior to the game in 12 News First Edition and in the 12 SportsZone to talk to both head coaches and preview the game further.