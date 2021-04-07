Ruby Smith Macrobie provides freshman heroics in Trinity Christian girls’ win over Clay-Battelle

BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. – Mike Baldy’s directions were simple in the second half Wednesday night. Give the ball to Ruby.

His team listened. The freshman stepped up. The Warriors came out on top.

Freshman forward, Ruby Smith Macrobie led the way by scoring eleven of her team-high 15 points in the second half.

Macrobie’s production proved to be the difference, as the Lady Warriors picked up a road win over Clay-Battelle, 53-42.

“Ruby Smith Macrobie the last two weeks has really come on so strong. I don’t know if you heard me over there, I just keep saying it, ‘Hammer it to Ruby! Hammer it to Ruby!’,” said Baldy, the Trinity head coach. “She’s really turning the corner as far as sealing off, and her finishing has been so good lately. Obviously, everyone in the gym can see who we’re trying to get the ball to, and we just had to do it.”

Macrobie scored seven points in the third quarter, helping Trinity take a two-point lead into the final period.

She scored again early in the fourth, as part of a 10-2 Warriors run to start the period, which was capped off by an and-one layup by Maggie Mercure.

Alivia Ammons, who scored a game-high 20-points for Clay-Battelle, got the Cee Bees to within five points with under four minutes to play in the game. That was after they had trailed by as many as eleven points in the quarter.

That was as close as they’d get.

Trinity outscored Clay-Battelle by nine in the final quarter, as a team.

Macrobie was the only TCHS player to finish the game in double-figures, scoring-wise, but she was one of nine Trinity players to score in the game.

Clay-Battelle had just four players score.