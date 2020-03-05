Rudy scores 26 points, Morgantown cruises past BUHS

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Alex Rudy outscored Buckhannon-Upshur by himself in the first half, Wednesday night.

Rudy tallied 21 points in the first half, while the Buccaneers only managed 19 as a team.

Rudy finished with a game-high 26 points, leading the way in Morgantown’s 78-49 win over BUHS.

Rudy was joined by Carson Poffenberger (13) as the only two Mohigans in double figures. However, all but three players that checked into the game scored for Morgantown, and three players finished within one basket of ten points.

Buchkannon-Upshur was led by Ryan Hurst and Ryan Strader, who both finished with 13 points.

With the win, Morgantown advances to the Class AAA Region I, Section 2 title game, where it will take on cross-town rival University for the fourth time this season.

University has won two of the three previous meetings this year, including a lopsided win over the Mohigans in the OVAC title game.

Morgantown’s win against the Hawks did come at University.

The fourth iteration of the City Game will be played Friday at 7 p.m. at The U.