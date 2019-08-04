Ryan Decker live from Monongalia County Ballpark

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – Ryan Decker was live from Monongalia County Ballpark ahead of the West Virginia Black Bears hosting Wrestling Under the Stars.

Ryan spoke with WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler before the matches started about his career and outdoor wrestling.

“And it’s great, it’s really awesome. I love being out here early. Looking at a beautiful standout. This stadium is awesome. We’ve got all the wrestlers lined up here to do meet and greet, autographs, say hi to everybody,” Lawler said. “That’s one the cool things at these kinds of events. It’s really hard to have the one-on-one interaction that we get to have here tonight. And so this is an opportunity for the fans to come out, actually meet, and talk wrestling with all these stars. Shake hands and get autographs, get your picture made with them. So that’s one of the things that I really enjoy about this.”