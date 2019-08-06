Ryan Decker was Live with Trinity football head coach Marcus Law on the first day of football practice

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Ryan Decker was live in the 12 SportsZone with Trinity football head coach Marcus Law on the first day of football practice.

Monday was not only the first day of practice for all teams in the area, but the first practice for Trinity football in five years.

Law said he was so excited for the first practice of the 2019 season that he had a hard time sleeping Sunday night.

We will have more coverage on Trinity and the other 24 teams in our region leading up to the start of the high school football season on August 29.