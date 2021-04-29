Ryan Hurst joins 1,000 point club, sits at fourth on BU’s all-time scoring list

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Buckhannon Upshur High School senior Ryan Hurst joined a very small list of Bucs basketball players after the regional final game on Wednesday.

Hurst scored 22 points in the loss against Morgantown, but he surpassed 1,000 career points, making him only the fifth BUHS boys basketball player to do so.

The senior only needed five points in the potential last game of his high school career and with 22 he became the fourth leading scorer on the all-time BU scoring list.

Although the Bucs lost the game, Hurst finished his last game putting his name in the BUHS history books and he said that is something he’s always wanted to do.

“I mean it’s a great feeling. It’s something that I’ve always wanted to get in my basketball career. I’m one of five people to ever accomplish that in Buckhannon so it’s a blessing to be put in that situation. I’ve worked extremely hard for what I’ve got and what I’ve accomplished so work ethic is everything to be successful,” Hurst said.

It is also meaningful for Hurst to join one of his coaches, Keith Wolverton, on the list. And Hurst sits right behind his coach who is in third.

“I mean it’s pretty amazing. One of our coaches is top of the list so to be in a conversation with him is a cool thing to have,” Hurst said.

Hurst is the first BU boys player to reach 1,000 since 1994. He finished his high school basketball career with 1,018 points.

The BUHS all-time scoring list is as follows:

Terry Moore (’57) 1,381 points Mike Miller (’74) 1,237 points Keith Wolverton (’84) 1,159 Ryan Hurst (’21) 1,018 Bryan Swisher (’94) 1,014

This season was unlike any other for basketball players around the mountain state. Due to the pandemic changing many teams’ schedules, BUHS had a shorter season than normal. So for Hurst to reach this accomplishment to end his senior campaign is something special.