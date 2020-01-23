Rylee Foster signs with Liverpool

Former West Virginia goalkeeper Rylee Foster has signed a contract to play professionally for Liverpool FC Women, a club in the Barclay’s FA Women’s Super League, the top-flight league of women’s football in England.

The Ontario, Canada native recently wrapped up her career as a four-year starter for the Mountaineers, in which she started 84 matches, 39 of which were clean sheets.

“Congratulations to Rylee,” Mountaineer coach Nikki Izzo-Brown said. “This is a dream come true for her. Not only is she playing in one of the best leagues in the world, but she’s also playing for her favorite club. This is an incredible accomplishment for her and it’s a tribute to all of her hard work and focus on being the best goalkeeper she can be.”

Foster has been a life-long fan of the Reds, donning a tattoo on her left arm that says “You’ll never walk alone” — the club’s slogan. Signing the contract to join Liverpoll was a dream come true for her.

“It’s been a dream for me to play for Liverpool since I was a young kid,” she said. “To be able to start my professional career and be in Liverpool – this was the ultimate goal for me – so to be able to start here is amazing.

As for her new team, manager Vicky Jepsen expressed excitement for what Foster brings to their future.

“We’re glad to have such a young, talented individual join our squad that will add strength,” Jepsen said. “She’s settled in well and we’re looking forward to seeing what she’s capable of.”