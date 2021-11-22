Salem Catch of the Year quarterfinal winners announced

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Four of the best catches from the regular season move onto the Salem University Catch of the Year semifinals.

Three catches that landed a spot in the semifinal come from University High.

Jaeden Hammack and his smooth moves after the catch move on and two of Sage Clawges’ catches are still in the running.

Those three along with Tygarts Valley’s Garrett Gibson and his one handed grab are all semifinalists.

The semifinal round match ups will be revealed on Friday in the 12 SportsZone.