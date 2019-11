BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The Salem men’s basketball team took on West Virginia Wesleyan in an early-season battle between first-year head coaches.

Robert Ford is in his first year as the head man of the Tigers. And Nick Patella is no stranger to the Mountain East Conference, but is in his first season as the head coach of the Bobcats.

Ford’s Tigers took a 10-point lead into halftime Monday night and doubled it in the second half, winning 104-84 for their first win of the season.