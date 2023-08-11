BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Mountain East Conference announced on Friday that Salem University will replace Alderson Broaddus on member schools’ schedules in baseball, softball, men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer, and volleyball.

Games against Salem will be considered non-conference games, but the agreement does solve the concern of member schools being left with holes in their schedules due to AB’s impending closure.

MEC commissioner Reid Amos said in a statement, “We appreciate Salem’s willingness to partner with us for the upcoming year despite the challenging timeline to achieve such an agreement. We look forward to many competitive non-conference regional matchups against Salem in 2023-24.”

With the conference now left with eleven members following the elimination of Alderson Broaddus’s athletic teams, the MEC is already working on finding new members.

“Our member institutions have enjoyed a great deal of success during the league’s tenure, including multiple national and regional championships. We look forward to assessing potential candidates for membership who share our goals and values as we aim to return to at least 12 full-time members,” Amos said.

Currently an independent in most sports, Salem will be renewing rivalries with several of its former West Virginia Intercollegiate Athletic Conference foes.

“We are excited to announce this unique partnership with the Mountain East Conference. We look forward to working with MEC administrators and coaching staffs to create high-quality student-athlete experiences for the 2023-24 season,” Athletic Director Alex Joseph said, “Our university and our campus community are thrilled for this new opportunity to showcase everything Salem and its student-athletes have to offer. We thank Commissioner Amos and the conference office for their hard work in helping us develop this partnership.”

Local Mountain East Conference teams begin play for fall sports on August 31.