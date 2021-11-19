Salem University Catch of the Year: Round 2

It’s quarterfinals week for high school football! That means that it is time to vote for the second round of Catch of the Year.

This week, fans have four matchups to vote on, including catches from last week’s three victors and five new receivers in the Catch of the Year competition. All the catches you see were deemed the best catch in one regular-season week of high school football this season.

University’s #4 seed, Jaeden Hammack, vs Preston’s #5 seed, Riley Land.

Tygarts Valley’s #1 seed, Garrett Gibson, vs East Fairmont’s winner from last week, Alex Culp.

North Marion’s #3 seed, Landon Frey, vs University’s winner from last week, Sage Clawges.

Ritchie County’s #2 seed, Marlon Moore, vs University’s winner from last week, Sage Clawges, again.

Click here to watch all the Catches of the Week from the 2021 high school football season.