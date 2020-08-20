Salem University postpones all fall sports to 2021

Statement from Salem University Department of Athletics

SALEM, W.Va. – Salem University is postponing all of its fall sports competitions until after January 1, 2021, due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The announcement was made Thursday by Director of Athletics Steve Potts after Salem fall sports student-athletes were personally notified by their coaches of the decision.

Salem’s fall sports are comprised of men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball and men’s water polo. The Tiger men’s water polo team, which is a member of the Mid-Atlantic Water Polo Conference (MAWPC), had already had its fall season postponed. The MAWPC announced last month that it was moving its season to January.

“We had hoped to be able to provide our fall sports student-athletes with opportunities for competition this fall,” said Potts. “But the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and athletics staff, as well as the entire Salem University campus, is and always will be our top priority.”

Potts continued, “The University looked at postponing fall sports as a last resort. Although difficult, we are left with few options as we must follow the pattern of the conferences we compete against. This is different than what happened to our teams in the spring last year. Those teams’ games and practices ended completely and everyone was sent home. This decision is based more on our ability to work towards a good competitive schedule for each of our fall teams, and the availability of teams to compete against have all moved to spring.”

Salem’s announcement comes after the NCAA Division II Presidents Council announced that all Division II fall sports championships have been canceled. While Salem and other Division II institutions and conferences will attempt to conduct fall sports competitions in the spring, no NCAA Division II fall sports championships will take place during the spring.

Just as the NCAA granted a waiver to allow spring sports student-athletes an extension of their eligibility when all college athletics competition was halted in March, fall sports student-athletes will be granted the same waiver “if their team completes 50 percent or less or less of the sport’s maximum contests/dates of competition for the 2020-21 academic year,” according to the Presidents Council’s announcement.

Salem is an independent member of the NCAA Division II Atlantic Region, which is comprised of schools from the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), Mountain East Conference (MEC) and Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC). The CIAA and PSAC announced their intentions in July to postpone their fall sports competition. The MEC announced its decision last week.

The NCAA has not made any announcements at this time regarding winter and spring sports championships.