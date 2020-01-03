Salem women blow past D&E to twenty-point point

SALEM, W.Va. – In arguably its best performance of the season thus far, the Salem women’s basketball team picked up their third win of the year.

Nia Bishop (20) and Daniela Quesada (17) led the way for the Tigers over fellow-two-win Davis & Elkins.

Despite Jamiyah Johnson’s eighth double-double of the season, Salem cruised to a 92-72 victory at Mike Carey Court Thursday night.

The Tigers built up a 17 point lead in the first half, and never let up after intermission.

The Senators were able to get the deficit to around ten points multiple times, but each time they did, Salem roared back with a run to get the lead back out.