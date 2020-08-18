Sam Romano announces successful heart transplant

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sam Romano gave us the best news you’ll see on Tuesday.

Romano tweeted early Tuesday morning that he had undergone a successful heart transplant surgery.

Thanks to all your prayers, transplant was a success!❤️ pic.twitter.com/6UkpznEasN — Sleeze (@RomanoSam) August 18, 2020

Romano has been receiving medical attention at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown since last week, when word broke on social media that he was in need of the procedure.

Since then, he’s received tons of support from local players and coaches, and even an NFL quarterback.

The Bridgeport High School graduate, luckily, didn’t have to wait long for it, and according to him it was successful.

Romano recently committed to attend Glenville State as a two-sport athlete, planning to play both football and baseball for the Pioneers.

He graduated from Bridgeport High School in June. There he helped the Indians football team win a Double-A state title, and was hoping to help the baseball team continue its streak of dominance on the diamond.

Romano originally attended Notre Dame High School.