Sanders scores 1,000th career point, drops 25 to lead Falcons over Battlers

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – Fairmont State’s Isaiah Sanders scored 25 points in the Falcons win over Alderson Broaddus on Saturday and he also reached a major milestone scoring his 1,000th career point.

Sanders didn’t heat up until the second half, though. The junior scored just seven points, Fairmont State shot 1-12 from beyond the arc and shot just over 31 percent in the first half.

Alderson Broaddus didn’t have great first half shooting stats either, shooting just 29 percent from field goal range.

The Falcons led 34-27 at the halftime break.

In the second half, the Falcons pulled away early gaining a 19 point lead.

Sanders scored 18 points in the second half and finished with 25 to lead the Falcons.

The turning point in the second half was a Christian Miller-Cardwell and one followed by a Zach Simpkins triple to cut the Battlers’ deficit to one point with 41.8 seconds to go in the game, but it wasn’t enough.

The Falcons escaped the Battlers 79-78.

Miller-Cardwell led the Battlers with 18 points, Simpkins scored 16 points, Justin Sylver dropped 11 and David Shriver scored 10 points.

Cole VonHandorf also in double-digits for the Falcons scoring 21 points, Dale Bonner scored 15 and Zyon Dobbs scored 10 points.