Satterfield, Turner lead (3) Charleston Catholic in Battle of the Irish over (9) Notre Dame

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – It was the Battle of the Irish on Thursday night between Triple-A No. 9 ranked Notre Dame and Double-A No. 3 ranked Charleston Catholic.

With just a few minutes left in the second quarter, Charleston Catholic started to pull away and led 21-18 at the halftime break.

Early in the third quarter, Catholic continues to extend its lead. Aidan Satterfield and Jayallen Turner combined for 16 points to give the Irish a good lead.

But Jaidyn West does what he does best, and that’s shoot threes. He sunk two of them before the third quarter was over but Charleston still led by 10.

Into the fourth quarter, Anthony Rodgers provided a spark for the Fighting Irish but it wasn’t enough as Charleston took home the win 58-42.

West led Notre Dame with 13 points and Wade Britton added 11.

Satterfield led Charleston with game-high 18 points along with Turner’s 17 points.

