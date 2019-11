MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WVI) – The Big 12 Conference has announced that WVU football’s next game against Kansas State will be televised on ESPN.

The contest will begin at Saturday at 3:30 ET in Manhattan, Kansas.

Only one of West Virginia’s three remaining games is a home game. After the Nov. 16 contest at K-State, the Mountaineers will return home to face Oklahoma State.

They’ll then conclude the regular season on Black Friday against TCU.