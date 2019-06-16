Saylor, Lockery talk hitting after Black Bears first win

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – Manager Drew Saylor, and Saturday night’s hero Dean Lockery spoke after the Black Bears’ first win of the year about approaches at the plate.

Saylor liked his team’s at bats, and said he thought they got better as the game went along. And that’s something he expects, no matter the situation the team finds itself in.

“I think overall for me we did a better job of having game plans. We swung at better pitches, and whether or not there’s one out or two outs, I think that what we saw is that our guys are making better decisions across the board from inning one inning nine,” said Saylor.

As for Lockery, who drove in the game-winning run in the seventh inning with two outs., he knew he had a job to do.

“I was just looking to get the job done. Whatever it took to do it and I just battled and he threw me a slider down and I stuck the barrel out and it ended up falling,” said Lockery, who’s driven in three runs in the first two games of the season.