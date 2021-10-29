Schedule set for high school state soccer tournament

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The field and the schedule have been set for next week’s WVSSAC state soccer tournament.

Three local teams will head to Beckley in pursuit of a state championship

The Fairmont Senior boys are looking for their third-straight state title, and enter this year’s tournament as the No. 3 seed in the AA-A field.

Philip Barbour’s Lady Colts are making a second-consecutive trip to the state tournament, and also their second-ever trip to Beckley. This special group also enters the AA-A bracket as the No. 3 seed.

In Triple-A, the Morgantown boys advanced to the state semi-finals for the first time since 2015 when the Mohigans won it all. Morgantown is the No. 2 seed in the AAA boys bracket.

Below is the schedule for all classifications.

AA-A Boys
State semi-finals (Friday, Nov. 5):
No. 4 Herbert Hoover (18-3-3) vs. No. 1 Point Pleasant (21-1-2), 9:30 a.m.
No. 3 Fairmont Senior (14-3-4) vs. No. 2 Charleston Catholic (16-3-2), 30 minutes after
Championship scheduled for Nov. 6 at 9:30 a.m.

AA-A Girls
State semi-finals (Friday, Nov. 5):
No. 4 Oak Glen (16-5) vs. No. 1 Charleston Catholic (17-3-2), 4:30 p.m.
No. 3 Philip Barbour (15-3-1) vs. No. 2 Winfield (15-2-4), 30 minutes after
Championship scheduled for Saturday Nov. 6 (45 minutes after Boys title game)

AAA Boys
State semi-finals (Friday, Nov. 5):
No. 4 Washington (13-3-3) vs. No. 1 George Washington (20-1-1), 5 p.m.
No. 3 Cabell Midland (12-7-1) vs. No. 2 Morgantown (14-6), 30 minutes after
Championship scheduled for Saturday Nov. 6

AAA Girls
State semifinals (Friday, Nov. 5):
No. 4 Spring Mills (13-2-3) vs. No 1 George Washington (19-1-3), 10 a.m.
No. 3 Cabell Midland (18-5) vs. No. 2 Wheeling Park (20-1-1), 30 minutes after
Championship scheduled for Saturday Nov. 6

