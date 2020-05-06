Sean Biser emphasizes work in the weight room for a successful football program

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – It’s not the idea situation to assimilate a new football coach into a program during a global pandemic, but that’s the case for Morgantown High School.

Sean Biser, who spent the last 16 years as head coach with the Keyser High School football program, now takes the reins of the Mohigans.

Biser says it hasn’t been easy with the lack of face-to-face communication, practices and workouts with his team and the team agrees.

“It’s definitely been weird because normally with that new coach you’d want to be getting to meet him face to face but we’ve been doing the zoom calls once a week with just other classmates and that’s been great getting to talk to him and he’s been very open with us,” John McConnell, Morgantown punter/ kicker, said.

“It’s definitely been different and we’re taking time to get used to it but I think he’s a good guy and we’ve talked on several different occasions and I just can’t wait to get started,” Cam Rice, Morgantown linebacker, said.

But, Biser says positive changes are coming to the program and they start in the weight room.

“You know obviously you have to be strong. The game of football is a collision sport so you have to be strong, you have to be durable and your foundation for that is laid in the weight room. I was fortunate enough to have great coaches in college, I played at West Virginia so I had a great strength coach staff there. Everywhere that I’ve been, one of the reasons we’ve been successful is because we worked so hard in the weight room,” Biser said.

Although the team has only spent about two weeks with Biser in person before high schools and their facilities were closed, players have noticed the change in weight room mentality with Biser.

“You can tell that coach Biser wants to change the mentality in the weight room like big time. He’s always saying how we need to become a team and that starts in the weight room and getting stronger together,” Rice said.

“I think the weight room culture is really going to be changing a lot. Coach Biser is really trying to bring a big weight room culture and really trying to push us in there,” McConnell said.

Coach Biser is excited to start the season with his new team and says his goal is to build a strong foundation and improve the team overall. He says this is a process involving improving work on and off the field…and the wins will follow.

“We have a saying it’s ‘this play’ we’re worried about this play. Well that means this rep in the weight room, this rep on the practice field, this assignment in the classroom. So that’s kind of our motto. It’s all built on the process of winning not exactly the end goal of winning,” Biser said.

“If we all stay in the weight room and we just keep getting stronger, I think our potential is just wherever we put ourselves at,” Rice said.



So with a new coach, a brand new turf field and a new season approaching, the opportunities are endless for the Mohigans.





