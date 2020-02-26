Sean Biser introduced as 16th head football coach in Morgantown High School history

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Director of Athletics John Bowers said he and his staff did an exhaustive search to find a replacement for former head football coach Matt Lacy.

And they believe they’ve found the right guy for the job in former Keyser head coach Sean Biser, who became the 16th head coach in Mohigans football history when he was introduced on Wednesday.

Biser comes to Morgantown after spending 16 seasons with the Golden Tornado, his alma matre, and comes back to the city he played college football in, when he donned the Old Gold and Blue at West Virginia University under Don Nehlen.

The new Morgantown head coach is ready to get started.

“I’m very excited. You know, it’s an opportunity and a challenge for me. And I like the idea of building a staff, building a program in the weight room, of just putting all the working pieces together that it takes. And then seeing if we can get all those things to work together. I think that’s an exciting thing. And, honestly, it gets my juices flowing thinking about that,” Biser said.

“Before we can expect to win, we have to deserve to win.”

Biser, 49, brings plenty of coaching experience to the table, with stops all across the state at different classifications. So he’s no stranger to Triple-A football after more than a decade and a half at the Double-A level.

“When I started my coaching career in high school, I coached at George Washington, so I’ve coached in Triple-A. I was the head coach at Hampshire for five years, so I’ve also coached there in Triple-A. And in Keyser we played a lot of Triple-A schools. I think the biggest difference is the amount of depth that you’ll be able to develop at a Triple-A school,” Biser said.

